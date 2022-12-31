Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.37 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

