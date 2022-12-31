Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,922,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,123. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.01.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

