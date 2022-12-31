Velas (VLX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.09 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $53.01 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00066025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00056507 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007654 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003444 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,395,071,639 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

