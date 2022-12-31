Venus BUSD Price Hits $0.0218 (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $58.71 million and $17.14 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02178635 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $26,424,064.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

