Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Up 86.7% in December

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,188,100 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the November 30th total of 1,172,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 146.9 days.

Vicinity Centres Price Performance

Shares of Vicinity Centres stock remained flat at $1.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. Vicinity Centres has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Get Vicinity Centres alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vicinity Centres from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.