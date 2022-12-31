Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Vor Biopharma from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 894,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 265,062 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter.

Vor Biopharma Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a market cap of $257.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.07.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

