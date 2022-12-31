Wealth Architects LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. American Trust raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.