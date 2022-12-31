Wealth Architects LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,629 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.2% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $61.64 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.86.

