Wealth Architects LLC Has $256,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $214.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

