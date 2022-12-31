Wealth Architects LLC Invests $213,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,084 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,681,000 after buying an additional 746,899 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,993,765,000 after buying an additional 679,553 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $173.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.26 and its 200 day moving average is $181.02. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

