Wealth Architects LLC Invests $50,000 in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,846,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,541,000 after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.8% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $311.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $28,084.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,089.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $70,003.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $28,084.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,089.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $133,802. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Articles

