Wealth Architects LLC Reduces Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,526,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,002,000 after buying an additional 79,090 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,253,000 after buying an additional 64,820 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,314,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,904,000 after buying an additional 88,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,559,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,556,000 after buying an additional 89,415 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK opened at $152.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.90. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

