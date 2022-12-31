Wealth Architects LLC Sells 7,900 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 4.4% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.37 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.01.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.