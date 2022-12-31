Webster Bank N. A. Has $47.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.9% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after buying an additional 472,098 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $351.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

