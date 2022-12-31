Webster Bank N. A. Has $484,000 Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,087,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.85. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.