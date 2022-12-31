Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 79 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Markel Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 22.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $248.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

