Webster Bank N. A. Sells 176 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.