Webster Bank N. A. Sells 179 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.13.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 78.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.46.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

