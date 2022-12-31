Webster Bank N. A. Sells 3,223 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $61.64 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.86.

