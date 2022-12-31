Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Purchases 490 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.24. 418,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,693. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.