Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 285 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $368,912,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,325,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,306. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

