Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.66 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). 220,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 968,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

Westminster Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £5.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westminster Group

In related news, insider Mark Hughes purchased 855,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100 ($20,637.22).

About Westminster Group

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

