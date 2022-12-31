WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0532 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $40.55 million and approximately $702,135.73 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00413751 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00030886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021488 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000863 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00018037 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000228 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 969,942,070 coins and its circulating supply is 762,474,303 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

