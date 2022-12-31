Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

NASDAQ WINA traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $235.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,814. Winmark has a 1-year low of $183.93 and a 1-year high of $255.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.03 and its 200 day moving average is $224.59. The firm has a market cap of $810.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.63% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.98, for a total value of $585,885.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,411,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WINA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Winmark by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Winmark by 70.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Winmark by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Winmark by 2.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Winmark during the third quarter worth $268,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

