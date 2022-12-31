WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the November 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 174.9% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 37,931 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.8% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 919,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 138,749 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGRE opened at $21.25 on Friday. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $28.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18.

