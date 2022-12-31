WOW-token Price Tops $0.0436 on Major Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $436.26 million and approximately $304.48 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.70 or 0.01499718 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008536 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00017744 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00035923 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.08 or 0.01725086 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000946 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04362551 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

