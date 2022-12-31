WOW-token Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $435.00 million and $0.36 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.62 or 0.01503563 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00008703 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00017902 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00036306 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.01 or 0.01723640 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000953 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04362551 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

