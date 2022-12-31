Wrapped Everscale Price Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $42.82 million and $13,126.39 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,071,967,078 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,715,777,297 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,071,940,369 with 1,715,750,585 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.02523653 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23,522.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

