Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $492,643.18

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $5.54 billion and approximately $492,643.18 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05476659 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $680,513.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

