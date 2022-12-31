Xensor (XSR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,183.95

Xensor (XSR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Xensor has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xensor token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Xensor has a market capitalization of $240,345.10 and approximately $11,183.95 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xensor Token Profile

Xensor launched on February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,641,311,279 tokens. The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

