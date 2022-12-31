XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Short Interest Down 24.4% in December

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

XPO Logistics Stock Down 3.5 %

XPO stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.29. 1,393,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,640. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $46.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO Logistics

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,491,000 after acquiring an additional 266,353 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.