XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Short Interest Down 24.4% in December

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
XPO stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.29. 1,393,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,640. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $46.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,491,000 after acquiring an additional 266,353 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.
XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.
