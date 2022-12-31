XRP Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.12 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00002056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XRP has a total market cap of $17.12 billion and $333.37 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002626 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007596 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00462322 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.26 or 0.02973904 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,184,828 coins and its circulating supply is 50,343,500,506 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
