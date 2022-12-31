XSGD Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $144,064.08 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. XSGD has a market cap of $50.33 million and $144,064.08 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00004463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,154,112 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

