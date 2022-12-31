Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.90.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Xylem Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE XYL opened at $110.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $121.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $9,912,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $424,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Xylem by 3.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 19.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

