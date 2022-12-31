Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Short Interest Update

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 767,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Yelp Price Performance

NYSE:YELP traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 744,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,042. Yelp has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $308.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,415.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,415.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,095.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,547 shares of company stock valued at $848,570 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 497.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Yelp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter valued at $179,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

