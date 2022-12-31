Zambesigold Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $57.70 Million (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $57.70 million and $38,133.19 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00003129 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zambesigold has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

