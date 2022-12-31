Zambesigold Price Tops $0.47 on Exchanges (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $52.16 million and $6,278.58 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

