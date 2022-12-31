Zazove Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT)

Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTT. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth approximately $613,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TTT opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average is $68.18. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $104.20.

