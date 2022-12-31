Zazove Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 105,000 BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in BRC by 549.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 373,761 shares during the last quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $7,773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $6,479,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter worth $6,188,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in BRC in the second quarter valued at $1,872,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRCC opened at $6.11 on Friday. BRC Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). BRC had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 772.78%. The company had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 17,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $105,740.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 818,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,319.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BRC news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $135,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 900,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,920.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 17,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $105,740.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 818,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,319.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 67,712 shares of company stock valued at $430,991. Corporate insiders own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BRC to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

