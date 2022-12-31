Zazove Associates LLC Buys New Position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW)

Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,566,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Separately, Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 16.4% in the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 750,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 105,542 shares during the last quarter.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSEAW opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. Landsea Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.27.

