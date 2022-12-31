Zazove Associates LLC Invests $3.57 Million in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,000. Zazove Associates LLC owned about 0.96% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFIX opened at $71.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $88.51.

