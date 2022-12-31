Zazove Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 253,067 Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW)

Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 253,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $2.88.

