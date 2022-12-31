Zazove Associates LLC Takes Position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,777,000. Zazove Associates LLC owned about 0.73% of CVR Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CVR Partners by 707.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

Shares of UAN opened at $100.58 on Friday. CVR Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $179.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 67.18%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UAN. TheStreet lowered shares of CVR Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

