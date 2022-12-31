Zcash Achieves Market Capitalization of $609.09 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $609.09 million and approximately $34.19 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $37.98 or 0.00228879 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00070382 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00055519 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,037,712 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

