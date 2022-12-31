Zcash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.21 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $37.16 or 0.00224785 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $596.00 million and approximately $32.21 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00070471 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00056120 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,040,712 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

