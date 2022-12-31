ZClassic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16.75 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. ZClassic has a market cap of $343,646.63 and $16.75 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00228879 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00070382 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00055519 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

