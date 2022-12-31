ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0369 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $342,323.59 and approximately $17.89 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00224785 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00070471 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00056120 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.