Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Update

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Zhongsheng Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ZSHGY opened at $49.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.06. Zhongsheng Group has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $83.47.
Zhongsheng Group Company Profile
