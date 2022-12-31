ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.85

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and traded as low as $2.45. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 16,052 shares changing hands.

ZIVO Bioscience Stock Down 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31.

Institutional Trading of ZIVO Bioscience

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of ZIVO Bioscience worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

