1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 707,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLWS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Noble Financial dropped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter worth $8,734,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,641,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,943,000 after buying an additional 638,593 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,820,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,316,000 after buying an additional 394,055 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 20,576.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 287,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 285,811 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 243,298 shares during the period. 37.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Up 0.2 %

FLWS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.56. 406,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,918. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.00 million, a PE ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 1.68.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

